Bertha McGory Obituary
Dryden - Bertha "Bert" McGory, age 90, of Dryden, New York passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

Born August 2, 1929 in Berkshire, NY, she was the daughter of the late Rea and Semira Daniels Zhe and wife of the late Charles W. McGory who died in 1989. Bert was retired from National Cash Register.

Bert is survived by her brother, Robert K. (Joan) Zhe of Groton, NY; sister in law, Carolyn McGory of Ithaca, NY; seventeen nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY with Rev. David Carter officiating. A reception and time of remembrance will be held immediately following at the McLean Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Library Book Fund at Dryden Central School c/o District Treasurer, PO Box 88, Dryden, NY 13053. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
