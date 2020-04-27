|
|
Bessie Moon French
Slaterville Springs - Bessie Moon French 96 passed away April 21st at her home.
She was born in the Town of Richford May 21, 1923 to Bessie Crace Barnes and William E. Barnes. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1941. During "the war" she worked at Ithaca Gun Co. When Jerry Moon returned from India in 1945 where he had been an aircraft mechanic in the Army Air Corp, they were married. In 1999 she married Charlie French. They were married 20 years until her death.
She worked at several jobs over the years including lunch preparation at Caroline Elementary School. She also worked on the Election Board for many years. She was a volunteer in the Civil Air Patrol, Civil Defense and a continual blood donor.
Her life was full; helping all in her family and all in her life. Specifically, she enjoyed nature (birds, flowers, scenery) reading, dancing, people, and service. She travelled with Jerry to his 9th Photo Squadron reunions. She travelled with Charlie to take a trip on the John Brown Liberty Ship where he had served in the Merchant Marines. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Magnetic Springs Chapter for 65 years. When that chapter closed, she transferred her membership to Hudson Fulton Dryden Chapter 250. In 1973 she earned her status as an EMT with Slaterville Springs Volunteer Fire Dept.-Ambulance Squad. In 1997she received the "EMT of the Year" award for NYS from the NY Department of Health. She was a physically active EMT until the age of 75.
Bessie is survived by her second husband, Charlie French; her daughters, Anne (Moon) Martin, Christine Moon, Faye (Billie) Dean and son, Timothy Moon; her grandchildren, Amy Leonard, Kelly Martin, Andrew Dean and Tyler Moon; also her step daughters, Cheryl (John) Taylor, Betsy (John) Wilson and Leslie (Dale) McLean; her sister in law, Jessie Harper; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Gerald Moon; her siblings, Maude Cornelius, William, Richard, Carl, Jim and John Barnes; also many brother and sisters in laws. Wilson Martin her son in law also predeceased her.
Bessie was a good daughter, sister, wife, mother, sister in law, aunt and friend. She was a true American of the Greatest Generation.
Burial will be private when conditions permit. A memorial celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Slaterville Volunteer Fire Co. P.O. Box 190 Slaterville Springs, NY, 14881 or to Order of the Eastern Star Founders Home, Grand Secretary, 1400 Utica Street, Oriskany, NY, 13424 or a . Perkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020