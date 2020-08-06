Beth H. Jolles
Ithaca - Beth H. Jolles, 75 of Ithaca, NY died peacefully at home July 31, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1945 in Spencer, WV, the daughter of the late Larry & Millie Ostrye of Parkersburg, WV. She was a graduate of Muskingum College, New Concord, OH. Beth worked for Tompkins County Department of Social Services for 27 years and held a series of roles revolving around the protection of children.
She was a lifetime Girl Scout serving in various volunteer and professional capacities. She was known as "Mama Beth" to family and friends near and far. Her biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Beth was the epitome of generosity through out her entire life, even after her cancer diagnosis in 2014. Beth and her husband Martin spent the next four years traveling as mission volunteers with NOMADS. These RVers traveled the country providing volunteer labor for United Methodist organizations.
Beth is survived by her husband of 51 years Martin, 7 children, 9 grandchildren and 4 siblings. Memorial donations may be made in Beth's name to: Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes 612 W. State Street Ithaca, NY 14850 www.crcfl.net
.