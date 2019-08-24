Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
108 East Spencer Road
Spencer, NY
Betsy Lee Inman Selover


1946 - 2019
Betsy Lee Inman Selover Obituary
Betsy Lee Inman Selover

Willseyville - Betsy Lee Inman Selover, passed away on August 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 2, 1946 to the late Albert and Erma Inman, she was predeceased by her husband William Selover, whom she married on December 29, 1983. Graduation from Candor Central School, Candor, New York, Betsy was employed as a legal secretary in Ithaca. She spent her spare time hunting, making quilts, gardening, canning, volunteering at food pantries, and taking care of her home, family, and special furbabies. She is survived by daughters Jessica and Kathleen, her three sisters, Brenda Inman Morseman (Larry) Edwina Inman Monroe (Edward) and Erma Inman Peterson (Wolfgang), and her significant other Mark Blinn. A celebration of her life will be held on September 15, 2019, 1-3 pm at 108 East Spencer Road, Spencer, New York. Contact 803-673-6965. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
