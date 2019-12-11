Resources
Betty Jane Gardner

Brentwood - Betty Jane Gardner of Brentwood, TN passed away on December 8, 2019. She was 92. Born in York, PA. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She is predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Kenneth Victor Gardner. She is survived by her six children Jane Gardner (Richard) Allman, Supply, NC, Kendra (Jim) Gebhart, Brentwood, TN, Kenneth (Vonnie Cochrane) Gardner II, Ithaca, NY, Bette (Randy) Swift, Fernandina Beach, FL, John Gardner, Brentwood, TN, and Barth (Tammy) Gardner, Trumansburg, NY, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty loved the beach and sun and spent many summers in Ocean City, Maryland. She was a devoted wife and mother to her six children. She spent many nights and weekends attending to various school events as they were growing up. She truly loved dancing and big band music and could still at 92 get her groove on.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Alive Hospice of Nashville, TN (1710 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203) or another hospice care of your choosing in her honor.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
