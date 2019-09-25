|
Betty Malkin
Ithaca - Betty Malkin, 100, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Bridges Cornell Heights. She was the daughter of Philip and Frieda Zabrowsky. Betty married Samuel Malkin in 1946. Born in Poland, Betty lived in Montreal, NYC, NJ and Florida before moving to Ithaca in 2013. She is survived by her two children, Mark (Carolyn Klass) of Ithaca, and Gloria Malkin of Bethesda, MD and grandson Zachary Malkin of Ithaca. A private gravesite ceremony was held September 20th in Elmont, NY. Donations in Betty's memory may be directed to Tompkins County SPCA, Metropolitan Opera, or .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 25, 2019