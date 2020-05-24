Services
Betty McFall


1939 - 2020
Betty McFall Obituary
Betty McFall

Ithaca - Betty McFall, 80, of Ithaca, NY passed away on December 20, 2019 in Cayuga Medical Center. She was born in Ithaca, NY on March 18, 1939 to the late Alexander and the late Tilly (Havlik) Vargo. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son, Randall McFall, daughter, Terry Sue McFall, grandson, Daniel Kastenhuber, and sisters, Esther Saunders and Mary Drake.

Betty worked at Agway as a cashier for many years.

Betty is survived by her sister, Alice Vargo; brother, Roger Vargo; grandchildren, Julia (Bret) Cochran, Sylvia Bennett, Keith McFall, James Kastenhuber, and Gavin McFall Hayes; 11 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be conducted in Frear Memorial Park, Ithaca, NY privately. For more information please call 585-591-1212, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
