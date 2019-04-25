|
|
Beverley B. Peppin
Richford - Beverley B. Peppin, 83, of Victory Hill Road, Richford, NY died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 11, 1935 in Cortland, the daughter of the late Charlie and Florence Buck Bossard.
A lifelong resident of the area, she had retired from Smith Corona and had helped her late husband, Lloyd Peppin, with the family farm. She enjoyed her cats, reading, flower gardening and watching the birds that flocked to her feeders. She also enjoyed family gatherings and traveled many places throughout the US with Lloyd.
She is survived by her children, Florence Brooks, Rebecca Holcomb, Roberta Holcomb, Newton Holcomb, and Charlie Holcomb all of Richford, and Jessica Micha of Speedsville; step-daughter Anne Peppin of Dryden, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister Beth (Darrell) Bacorn of Lansing and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Peppin and step-children, Diana L. Peppin-Johnson, Dorothy Tompkins and Jonathan Peppin as well as her siblings, Clifton, Laurence and Al Bossard.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams Street, Groton with the Pastor James Owens officiating.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Berkshire Free Library. https://berkshirefreelibrary.org/
Condolences may by made to Beverley's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 25, 2019