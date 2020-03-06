|
Beverly A. Loan Golden
Beverly A. Loan Golden passed away peacefully Monday March 3, 2020 at the age of 86 in Virginia Beach, Va. The family would like to specially thank Compassionate Hospice Care for their help and kindness.
Beverly was born in Concord, NH and was the daughter of the late William and Helen Loan. She was predeceased by her husband, James Frank Golden and son William John Golden, and her sisters, Sylvia, Lorraine and Judith. She is survived by her children Pamela Golden Smith (Peter Umlauf) of Virginia Beach, VA and David of New York, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Before moving to Virginia to live with her daughter and son-in-law, she lived in the Trumansburg and Jacksonville area. There will be no memorial service and Beverly and her late husband's ashes will return to NH to live for eternity at a later date this year.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020