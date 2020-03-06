Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Loan Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly A. Loan Golden Obituary
Beverly A. Loan Golden

Beverly A. Loan Golden passed away peacefully Monday March 3, 2020 at the age of 86 in Virginia Beach, Va. The family would like to specially thank Compassionate Hospice Care for their help and kindness.

Beverly was born in Concord, NH and was the daughter of the late William and Helen Loan. She was predeceased by her husband, James Frank Golden and son William John Golden, and her sisters, Sylvia, Lorraine and Judith. She is survived by her children Pamela Golden Smith (Peter Umlauf) of Virginia Beach, VA and David of New York, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Before moving to Virginia to live with her daughter and son-in-law, she lived in the Trumansburg and Jacksonville area. There will be no memorial service and Beverly and her late husband's ashes will return to NH to live for eternity at a later date this year.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -