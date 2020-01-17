Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Beverly B. Neville

Beverly B. Neville Obituary
Beverly B. Neville

Ithaca - Beverly B. Neville, age 83 of Ithaca, New York went home to her Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home.

Born March 27, 1936 in Norwich, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Ruth Edwards Balcom and wife of the late Thomas Neville Sr., who died in 2005.

Bev's life revolved around her church and her family. She was a member and Sunday School Teacher of the First Church of the Nazarene in Fulton, NY and served on its various boards. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and an avid reader.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Terry Keller of Orange Park, FL; sons, Scott Neville of Cincinnatus, NY, Thomas Neville Jr. of Ithaca, NY and Michael Neville of Ithaca, NY; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; brother, John Balcom of Callahan, FL; sister, Joan Malizia of Hawthorne, FL and several nieces and nephews. In addition, she was predeceased by her sister, Betty Lou Balcom in 2012.

Funeral services will be held at 6 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. Friends may call from 5-6 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the TC Public Library, 509 Esty St., Ithaca, NY 14850. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
