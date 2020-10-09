Beverly C. Dawson
Rock Hill - Beverly C. Dawson, 93 of Rock Hill, SC passed away on December 18, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Karen. Born Dec. 10,1926 in Ithaca, she was the daughter of Amos and Katherine Rundle Caswell.
After graduating early from high school, she went to work in the secretarial pool at Cornell. A co-worker, Isabelle Dawson, introduced Bev to her nephew, Jerry Dawson. They married on June 4, 1949. She is survived by three children: Steven (Kathy) Dawson of Jarrell, TX, Karen (Rafael) Dawson Mielke Castro of Rock Hill, SC and Scott (Mercy) Dawson of Rock Hill. She was also blessed with numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Beverly was a life member of Local 132, American Federation of Musicians, and held several offices in the Local. She started playing piano in church at the age of eleven, and continued playing the piano, organ and singing for the rest of her life.
Beverly was pre-deceased by her parents, her step - brother, William G. Kirby, her nephew, Edward Kirby, her husband, Gerald R. Dawson and her daughter, Lynne Anne Dawson Eldred Buckley.
Beverly was an active member of : the Danby Federated Church, the Danby Senior Citizens, the Order of the Eastern Stars-Magnetic Springs Chapter #557, Rainbow Girls, the American Legion Auxiliary, 4-H, as a leader, and the Campfire Girls, as co-leader.
She was self-employed with her home typing service for many years and assisted Jerry in the operation of the family business, Pacs Security. In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, along with making music with family and friends. She and Jerry enjoyed several trips overseas and in this country. Beverly had many four legged "kids" and she was an animal lover, right up to the day she died. She especially enjoyed her most recent kids, Hugo, Monkey and Charlie. Although a good cook, she found eating out to be a particularly pleasant activity.
Just prior to her passing she said that she was looking forward to being in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ, so she had no fear of death. She asked us to remember her each time we see a butterfly. Beverly was a sweet lady with a kind heart for all of God's creations.
A memorial service to honor her has been postponed until travel from out of state is feasible. The service will be held at the Danby Community Church. Inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetary in Interlaken, following the service. When the service arrangements are finalized, the details will be listed on the Danby Community Church website: www.Danbychurch.org
and a notice will be in this newspaper.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Rock Hill assisted the family at the time of her passing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Danby Community Church or the Tompkins County SPCA.