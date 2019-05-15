Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
Ithaca - Beverly Diane Godley, age 78, formerly of Sheffield Road, went home to her Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center. Diane, as she was referred to by family and friends, was born in Waterloo, NY on July 13, 1940, the only daughter of the late Erford P. and Beverly M. (Henderson) Covert. She was a graduate of Interlaken High School, and had worked at Brook's Pharmacy in downtown Ithaca. It was at the pharmacy, that her future husband, Edmund, would see her every day from his job across the street at the dairy store. They were married on May 20, 1967, from that point forward she devoted her time to the home and family. Diane was known by her friends and family for her witty disposition, and she opened her home and heart to anyone who entered. Diane is survived by her daughters; Sheri L. (Alan) Godley-Whitley of North Spencer, Deborah L. (Morrison Jn'Pierre) Briggs of Schenectady and Pam E. (James) Wellin of Trumansburg, her grandchildren; Jonnie, Matthew, Cherol, Stephen, Michael, Briana, Ashley and Savanna, great grandchildren; Odin, Kingston and Naveah, her brothers; Wesley P. Covert and Donald E. (Marsha) Covert all of Ovid. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund in 2012.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street in Trumansburg. A memorial service, led by Pastor David Leonard will then be held at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Kindly consider a donation in Diane's Memory to the , or the SPCA of Tompkins County, www.spcaonline.com .

For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 15, 2019
