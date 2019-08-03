Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
North Van Etten Church
Van Etten - Beverly J. Lindblad of Van Etten passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 66. Beverly is predeceased by her husband Sam Lindblad and her daughter Shannon Rose as well as her parents Agnes and Norval Cook. Beverly is survived by her daughter Josie Lovejoy and her granddaughters Kasey Cundy, Samantha Van Etten, Maralee Rose and her great grandchildren Jessee and Carter Van Etten. A memorial service will be held at the North Van Etten Church on Sunday, August 4th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
