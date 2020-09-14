Beverly Laforse



Beverly Laforse passed away peacefully at Hospicare on September 6, 2020, two days shy of her 93rd birthday. Bev approached life with an open heart and believed the best of everyone. She had strong spiritual beliefs and was a magnet of love. Those who had the gift of knowing her were fortunate indeed. A new friend of Bev's whom she met in April said his only regret was not meeting her sooner.



She was born on a dairy farm in Otisco Valley New York on September 8, 1927. She graduated from Cornell University in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics. She started her teaching career driving a battered old truck around the countryside of Gorham, NY doing home visits. She still kept in touch from her students at Gorham Central School. She married a fellow teacher, Marty Laforse in 1954. They raised their family in Fayetteville, NY, London, Nashville and Ithaca. Bev transitioned into teaching early childhood education and eventually became Pre-K Director for The Ithaca City School District. She held that position for many years until her retirement.



Bev reveled in the time she spent with her family, raising her two children. She adored her grandchildren and never missed a school event, birthday or holiday. Every time she was with her grandchildren, she took them to the local bookstore and encouraged them to take their time poring over all the choices before they made their selections. She was the best Mom, Gma and Mother-in-law ever.



During a family upheaval in the mid-seventies, she discovered ECKANKAR, the Path of Spiritual Freedom. Over time she became involved in the Clergy and thoroughly enjoyed her time with the ECK community, where she developed long-term close friendships. She shared HU, a love song to God with all she met.



Bev was a giver from beginning to finish. She left this world with confidence that she would be going to a new world full of love.



She is survived by her two children Bruce Laforse (Ericka), and Becky Crandell (Chris). Her beloved grandchildren were Mia Crandell (Chris), Evan Crandell (Tania) and Danielle Dargan. Her "baby sister" Laura Currie, holds court in Tully, NY along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister-in-law Georgia Cates, lives in Preble along with more nephews and nieces. Bev was predeceased by her loving brother Raymond Cates. Bev's dearest friend and caregiver is Terry Greer of Ithaca along with her Dog Gingersnap, who visited Bev every day.



One of Bev's recent quotes:



"I am having a wonderful life and I'm grateful for all the people in it. They help me to know more about myself. I keep discovering more of myself. I'm not going to stop now!" She was one in a million.



Donations may be made to ECKANKAR or Hospicare of Ithaca. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.









