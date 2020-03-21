|
Beverly Patte Szewczyk
Penfield - It is with great sadness to announce that Beverly Patte Szewczyk of Rochester (Penfield), NY has passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at the age of 78.
Bev was born in Holyoke, MA. She spent her childhood in Dryden, NY and graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Physical Education. She spent her child raising years in Rochester (Brighton), NY and Madison, CT. Bev loved the outdoors, sports, and was involved in many PTA activities. She passed these passions on to her children and grandchildren.
Bev was an amazing woman who was an inspiration to anyone who knew her. Even with her blindness, she always had a positive outlook on life. She was a fun loving spirit and had a recognizable laugh that brightened up any room. Her incredible strength was very evident during her battle to survive numerous medical issues over that last several months. She lived a fantastic life.
Bev is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Szewczyk; her son, Todd Szewczyk and wife Kim (Hollis, NH); and her daughter, Kathleen Kenney and husband Dan (Jamison, PA). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lindsey, Kyle and Brian Szewczyk and Kylie and Danny Kenney; her brother, George Patte and wife Mary; and sister, Mary Ann Hester and husband Gerry. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Patricia Patte; and her, sister Kathy Malison.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be postponed and announced at a later date due to the virus pandemic that has affected the entire nation. Lansing Funeral Home in Lansing, NY, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bev's name to ABVI (Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired), 500 South Clinton Street, Rochester, NY 14520.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020