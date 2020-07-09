1/1
Blair Gordon Jamison
Blair Gordon Jamison

Phoenix, AZ - Blair Gordon Jamison of Phoenix, AZ was born on June 26, 1944, and died June 24, 2020. He was born in Ithaca, NY to the late Charles Chambers Jamison and Dorothy Grace Kennedy.

Blair was a 1963 graduate of Ithaca High School, and completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Grand Canyon University in 1999.

During his life, Blair was an active Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, volunteered with the First Aid Corp, and was a life-long United Methodist. He also served 4 years with the U.S. Navy, assigned to the US Naval destroyer, USS Forrest Royal (DD-872).

Blair is survived by his wife, Diane Jamison of Phoenix; daughter, Terri Wicker and husband Joel of Scottsdale, Arizona; and son Blair Jamison (B.J.) of Glendale, Arizona; grandchildren: Emily and McKenna Major of Scottsdale, Jackson and Bailey Jamison of Glendale; step-grandchildren: Emma, Charlotte and Amelia Wicker of Scottsdale; and siblings: Marilyn Thomas of Utah, Andrew Jamison and wife Claire of Florida, Manuel Jamison and wife Carol of California, and his twin sister, Barbara Rice and her husband Tom of Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Blair is predeceased by his brothers: Charles, Alan, Ronald and Lawrence, and his sister, Shirley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding an intimate service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org).

For complete obituary and condolences go to www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9237650




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
