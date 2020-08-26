Blanche Rivero Maynes



Burbank, CA - Formerly of Ithaca, NY, Blanche passed away on Thursday, August 20th, in Burbank, CA. She was born in Manhattan during the Great Depression in 1934. For the first five years of her life, she was boarded in a coal-mining town in Pennsylvania until her mother was able to care for her in New York City. An ardent Manhattanite, Blanche spent her weekends with school friends riding public buses and soaking up an education at the New York Public Library, the Met, and the Museum of Natural History. Her stepfather, Pepe, urged her to pursue higher education. Thus, she crossed Central Park every day from the age of 13 to attend Hunter College High School and then Hunter College, forever changing her life's path. After earning a Masters in Social Work from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, she taught elementary school in the 1950's. Later, she taught English as a Foreign Language in Ithaca, NY, often inviting foreign students to join her family for home-cooked meals and conversation. Blanche had a gifted soprano voice and was a founding member of the Ithaca Community Chorus in 1976, where she sang for over 30 years, participating in its concert tour to Russia in 1994. Blanche was also a talented and adventurous cook who loved holding dinner parties and exploring the cuisines of countries she had visited.



She met her husband, E. Scott Maynes, a fellow cyclist, on Labor Day Weekend in 1951 while youth hostelling on Cape Cod and Nantucket. They married in 1953. Blanche was always up for overseas adventures, and Scott's academic career provided opportunities to live in India, Argentina, and London. In 1956, they moved to Minneapolis, Minn. where they spent many happy years raising their three children and hiking, canoeing, sailing, and cross-country skiing with their friends and fellow Unitarians. In 1975, they moved east to Ithaca, NY where Scott was a professor at Cornell until his death in 2007.



Blanche relished her biennial return to Nantucket on the Steamship Ferry with kids and bicycles in tow. As avid budget travellers, she and Scott explored Europe often and also China, Korea, and Southeast Asia. In recent years, Blanche loved river cruising and riding double-decker buses all across Europe with her daughters.



Survivors include three children, Lisa Maynes of Albuquerque, NM, Philip Maynes of Los Angeles, CA, and Christina Maynes of Singapore, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Maynes of Meriden, CT, in addition to son-in-law, Tim Pointon, and grandson, Alexander Maynes-Pointon. Memorial donations may be made to the Tompkins County SPCA or Hunter College High School Alumni Association.









