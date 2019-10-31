|
Bonita Wilder Dutton
Newfield - June 15, 1931 - October 26, 2019
Bonita Wilder Dutton, 88 of Newfield, formerly of Weedsport, NY. Bonita graduated from Candor Central School. She was employed for several years at the Ithaca Gun Company.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Duane "Gabby" Dutton. Bonita is survived by her sons, Rick (Diana) Bryant of Newfield and Michael Bryant of Amarillo, Texas. 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, her brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews.
A special thanks to Dr. Hesson and all of his staff for their many years of care for Bonnie and to the staff at Beechtree for their care during the end of her life.
There will be a private celebration of life for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gadabout in memory of Bonita Dutton at www.gadaboutbus.org or mail to: Gadabout 737 Willow Ave, Ithaca, NY 14850
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019