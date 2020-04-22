|
|
Bonnie A. Bryan, 51 of Harford, passed away Tuesday at home with her family by her side. Bonnie was born on September 1, 1968 in Ithaca the daughter of Ada Bell Livermore Bryan. Bonnie had graduated from Cortland High School in 1986. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards, puzzles and making chocolate chip cookies. Bonnie had worked for Borg-Warner for many years. She was predeceased by her companion, Thomas Leger Sr. and son, Thomas Leger Jr.
Survived by her mother, Ada Bryan; children: Amanda Leger (Todd Underwood), Shawn Rose, Tanya (Brandon) Lackowski and Thomas Leger; grandchildren: Alyssa & Brayden Underwood, Lila & Cassandra, Glen & Gavin Lackowski; and the Bryan Family her brothers and sisters and large extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contact CFCU to make donations to Bonnie's account. Perkins Funeral Home has arrangements.
www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020