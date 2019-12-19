|
|
Bonnie J. Manzari
Genoa - Bonnie J. Manzari, 74, of Genoa, passed away peacefully on Wed. Dec. 18, 2019 at Matthew House, after a 5 year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Manzari was born Dec. 2, 1945 in Ithaca, the daughter of the late Ralph A. and Hazel (VanPatten) Berry, and was a graduate of Genoa Central School. She retired from TST BOCES after 20 years of employment as an account clerk/typist. Bonnie had also assisted her husband as the bookkeeper for Manzari Heating and Plumbing for many years. She was a member of the United Church of Genoa, and was a Life member of the Genoa Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Bonnie loved collecting Teddy Bears and Carnival glass.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth H. "Butch" Manzari, her son, Michael, of Corning, daughter-in-law, Mary Manzari of Genoa, three grandchildren: Taressa Santiago (Justin) of Elbridge, and Cody and Tyler Manzari of Genoa; two great-grandchildren, Alessondra and Caden Santiago of Elbridge, two brothers, John R. (Sjana) and James A. Berry (Patricia), both of Genoa, and several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. She was predeceased by her son, Richard A. "Rich" Manzari, in 2016.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday (Dec. 22), at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 3 to 7 pm. Spring interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio Center.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, or to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019