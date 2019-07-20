|
|
Bonnie Sue Everts
Trumansburg - Bonnie Sue Everts 57, of Trumansburg, NY died July 17, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday August 11, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Trumansburg Golf Course.
In lieu of flowers and gifts Family ask for donations to be made in her memory to the CHOA Patient Assistance Fund at Cayuga Medical Center, 201 Dates Drive, Ithaca, New York 14850 ATTN: Jim Goetz. Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the Family. bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 20, 2019