Brad G. LaPoint
Trumansburg - Brad G. LaPoint, of Trumansburg, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00am, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Bradley St, Trumansburg, NY 14886. Complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's Edition. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020