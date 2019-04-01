Services
Services

Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Bradley Hotelling
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
Bradley B. Hotelling


Bradley B. Hotelling Obituary
Bradley B. Hotelling

Dryden - Bradley B. Hotelling of Dryden NY passed away in his sleep on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Hospicare Residence in Ithaca, NY.

Bradley was born in 1957 in Ithaca, NY to Russell and Helen Hotelling of Ithaca.

Bradley was a graduate of the Ithaca High School, Tompkins Cortland Community College and SUNY Brockport. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and spending time riding his motorcycle. He was employed at the Ithaca Home Depot prior to his passing.

Bradley was predeceased by his mother, Helen in 2017. He is survived by his father Russell of Ithaca, his partner Anna Rieser of Dryden; brother, Dan (Tracy) Hotelling of Forest VA; sister Resa (Vince) Monticello of Ithaca; several nieces and nephews and his feline companion, Bear Cat.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday April 6, 2019, 2PM at the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main Street, Dryden, NY with Pastor Pam Carey officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family at the Brown Cemetery, Shunk, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare and Palliative Care Services, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
