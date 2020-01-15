|
|
Brandon Anthony Chaffee
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Brandon Anthony Chaffee who was taken too soon on January 10, 2020 doing what he loved.
Brandon was born in Ithaca, NY on August 2, 1988. He was raised in Enfield, NY thanks to his loving and caring parents Rick and Johanna Knapp just down the road from some of his first and original friends, Justin And Dave Soule.
Brandon was a very outgoing person growing up. Always willing to learn but not like most. He did it with his hands and let the mistakes he made pave his path to success solving problems by getting dirt or grease on those hands and was capable and willing to fix things that most people couldn't even if he didn't know how to at that moment.
Brandon became a master technician in the auto industry after graduating from Alfred State University in 2009. He was a role model and a living example of an employee who could set the bar to the highest level when needed at both Maguire Imports of Ithaca and Williams Toyota of Elmira.
Beyond work he loved the outdoors and all of the fun that came with it. From camping and hunting to anything with a motor that he might be able to make better or faster you could count on him doing it and being the first one to try it out with a grin that is hard to forget.
Brandon never measured things in miles per hour instead it was smiles per hour. He was always there to make a joke or find humor in the simple, most unexpected things. He wouldn't just give you the shirt off his back, he would give you the skin off his knuckles or the beer out of his hand if you needed one after a long hard day. Brandon would be the one man you could call and count on whenever you needed it the most.
Brandon leaves behind his most beloved and precious possessions, his daughters Piper Rose and Lilliana. He is survived by his companion and mother of his children, Megan Koski along with father and mother Rick and Johanna, sister Nikki Chaffee, nephew Trevor Christopher whom was very close to him, sister Amanda Chaffee and her children Nevaeh, Kyia and Traeh. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, close friend Corey Elmore along with countless others that were dear to him as well.
Brandon will be laid to rest at Frear Memorial Cemetery in Ithaca privately by his family. All are invited to honor him for a true celebration of life at the Trumansburg American Legion on January 25 2020 starting at noon. Please bring memories and stories to share.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020