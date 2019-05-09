|
Brandon Graves
- - Beaner passed away on Saturday, May 4. Throughout his decade long struggle with brain cancer he never lost his sense of humor. Most recently, as Paramedics wheeled him into Hospicare he was asked by caregivers if he had any pain? He answered "yes, my sister!" He loved his big sister (Shawn) who took care of him until he drew his last breath. He relied on her for everything these past few months. Although Brandon had lost his Mom (Sandy) at an early age and then his Brother (Jason) it strengthened his love for the rest of his family, his Dad (JB), sister Shawn, his beloved Aunt Carol who provided him a place of refuge for all his hurts; and his Aunt Dawn who nursed him back to health after he was severely burned in a house fire several years ago. His Aunts adored, loved and cared for him. He also had a fondness for his "Mama of the Heart" (Audrey).
Brandon always enjoyed taking his, now 99 years old, Gramma (Naomi) for rides in the Finger Lakes countryside. Of course, Gramma always nixed the blaring of heavy metal on his stereo while she was in the car.
Brandon adored his younger sister Alex, his niece Nichole, his nephew Jimmy and his cousins Haley. Natalie, Cindy and Lee. He leaves behind a cherished group of friends and colleagues with many fond memories of their time with him. And if you were one of Brandon's friends you knew he had your back. He enjoyed his last outing to Atlas Bowl with Ashlie, Jemal Jr and Keenan Cooper who made it possible for him to enjoy the loaded tater tots he liked so much and to beat everyone at bowling.
Brandon was a talented illustrator/cartoonist, a creative writer and author of Beaner's Backyard and The Mucky Gucky Cookie.He loved kids, especially children with special needs and he dedicated the last decade of his professional life working with pre-schoolers at both the Racker Centers and Beverly J Martin School.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Celebrate Brandon's life- read a story to a preschooler, hold a toddler's hand, plant his favorite wild flower, Forget-Me-Nots, and please support the extraordinary work of hospicare.orgby making a donation in Brandon's name.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 9, 2019