|
|
Brian Jeremy DeGraff
Syracuse - Brian J. DeGraff, 71, passed away in his sleep, Tuesday morning, February 5th, after a long illness at Van Duyn Home in Syracuse, NY. Brian was born March 6, 1948 in Ithaca, NY, son of Homer and Helen Marie Trautlein DeGraff. He attended Ithaca High School, Class of 1965. Trained as a Combat Medic, he served with 91st. Evacuation Hospital, 44th. Medical Brigade of the U. S. Army in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam in 1968-69, achieving the Rank of Spec. 5. In civilian life, Brian was a trucker, one of his passions. His greatest love was the life of a Troubadour; anywhere Brian went, he had his guitar with him. Many people fondly recall his regaling with story and song, and had a very large repertoire including many of the tunes of Gordon Lightfoot.
Brian was predeceased by his parents and brothers, David (Margaret Burton and son Jesse) and Kenneth and sister, Margaret (sons, Steven and Christopher Gormley; daughter, Jennifer Gormley Schrantz). He is survived by his brother, Timothy (Patricia and sons, David & James and daughter, Michelle and granddaughter, Tia Tamborino); and above named niece and nephews; and great nephews and one grandniece; one aunt and multiple cousins and friends.
There will be Calling Hours from 10 AM to 12 noon and a Memorial Service at 12 noon in St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 6136 South Salina St., Nedrow, NY (Syracuse) on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with a Luncheon following in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at the Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please visit the online memorial at
www.adewittmemorial.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 9, 2019