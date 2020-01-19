|
|
Brian Shaub
Lodi - Brian Shaub, 54, of Lodi, went to be with Jesus Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse after many health battles over the years. His struggles are now over and he can be at peace.
Brian was a mechanic most of his life. He worked at Honda of Ithaca and shared a shop with Scott Mabee in Enfield. Brian was loved by all his family and friends. He will be missed immensely.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Shaub, of Lodi; his daughter, Sabrina Shaub (Sam Morich) of Lodi; his grandchildren, Hoenheim and Oonagh Morich; his parents, Donald and Kathleen Shaub of Lodi; his sisters, Charlene (David) Creswell of Ovid and Bonnie (Lloyd) Brown of Lodi; a niece, Kathleen Murcray of Ovid; a nephew, Shawn Creswell (Erika Sickler) of Lodi; sister-in-laws, Melissa Warner of Newfield and Sara Little of Lodi; father-in-law, Fred Little of Newfield; aunts and uncles, Larry (Mary) Potts of Interlaken, Marylou (Shaub) Roberts of Tennessee and many, many cousins.
Thank you to Covert Funeral Home for your assistance during this difficult time. There will be a celebration of Brian's life Saturday, April 4 at the Ovid Fire House, Brown Street, Ovid.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020