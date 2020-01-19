Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Shaub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Shaub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Shaub Obituary
Brian Shaub

Lodi - Brian Shaub, 54, of Lodi, went to be with Jesus Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse after many health battles over the years. His struggles are now over and he can be at peace.

Brian was a mechanic most of his life. He worked at Honda of Ithaca and shared a shop with Scott Mabee in Enfield. Brian was loved by all his family and friends. He will be missed immensely.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Shaub, of Lodi; his daughter, Sabrina Shaub (Sam Morich) of Lodi; his grandchildren, Hoenheim and Oonagh Morich; his parents, Donald and Kathleen Shaub of Lodi; his sisters, Charlene (David) Creswell of Ovid and Bonnie (Lloyd) Brown of Lodi; a niece, Kathleen Murcray of Ovid; a nephew, Shawn Creswell (Erika Sickler) of Lodi; sister-in-laws, Melissa Warner of Newfield and Sara Little of Lodi; father-in-law, Fred Little of Newfield; aunts and uncles, Larry (Mary) Potts of Interlaken, Marylou (Shaub) Roberts of Tennessee and many, many cousins.

Thank you to Covert Funeral Home for your assistance during this difficult time. There will be a celebration of Brian's life Saturday, April 4 at the Ovid Fire House, Brown Street, Ovid.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -