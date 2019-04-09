Services
Federated Church Of Spencer
70 N Main St
Spencer, NY 14883
(607) 589-4412
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 North Main Street
Spencer, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Spencer Federated Church
70 North Main Street
Spencer, NY
Pastor Burton D. Huth

Johnson City - Pastor Burton D. Huth of Johnson City and formerly of Candor, passed away Saturday, April 6, after a brief illness at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, NY. Pastor Huth engaged in Christian ministry in and around the Spencer, NY area for over 60 years. He leaves behind Florence, his beloved wife of 71 years, son Jonathan, sisters Carolyn Rhoades of Springfield, Ohio and Eldora (Edward) Thorn of Lakeland, Florida and brother Martin (Nancy) of Syracuse, NY. Calling hours will be 6 until 8 PM Friday, April 12 at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 North Main Street, Spencer, NY. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13 at the Spencer Federated Church, 70 North Main Street, Spencer, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
