Pastor Burton D. Huth
Johnson City - Pastor Burton D. Huth of Johnson City and formerly of Candor, passed away Saturday, April 6, after a brief illness at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, NY. Pastor Huth engaged in Christian ministry in and around the Spencer, NY area for over 60 years. He leaves behind Florence, his beloved wife of 71 years, son Jonathan, sisters Carolyn Rhoades of Springfield, Ohio and Eldora (Edward) Thorn of Lakeland, Florida and brother Martin (Nancy) of Syracuse, NY. Calling hours will be 6 until 8 PM Friday, April 12 at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 North Main Street, Spencer, NY. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13 at the Spencer Federated Church, 70 North Main Street, Spencer, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 9, 2019