Ithaca - Calvin Merton Criss of Ithaca went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. Calvin is survived by his daughter Carolyn Jean Criss Hranek and son Timothy Criss. He is survived by his granddaughters Brandee (Kevin) Berggren and Barbara (Thomas) Dunham, many great grandchildren, son-in-law Brad Connors, nieces, nephews and friends. Calvin was predeceased by his loving wife Martha (Lummuka) Criss, daughter Rhonda (Criss) Connors and granddaughter Jessica (Connors) Steel. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers Augusta Criss (Carl) Bennett, Bessie Criss (Bill) Baker, Marjorie Criss (Earl) McCallum, Samuel (Jeanette) Criss, Frank Criss (survived by his wife Teddy), Bob Phillips (survived by his wife Norma (Criss) Phillips. Calvin was born on March 17, 1926 to Samuel and Odetta (Carpenter) Criss. He was born and raised in Mosherville, Pennsylvania on the "Criss Farm" that he cherished and loved dearly. He graduated from Troy High School in Pennsylvania. Calvin served his country in World War II and the Korean War receiving WW II Victory Medal / Army of occupation Medal - Japan. After the war he continued on with his education graduating from Ithaca College with a Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He married the love of his life, Martha, in 1951. He taught at Southern Cayuga Central School in Aurora for many years. He served in the Navy and Army Reserves. After retirement he continued to work for Ithaca Neighborhood Housing, Longview and volunteered as a physical education teacher at the Enfield Baptist Christian School where he was a member. Calvin always enjoyed helping out with many events at the and enjoyed being around his buddies that served. He loved his family, church and country very much! He will be greatly missed by his family. There will be a private military burial at La Row Cemetery AKA La Rue in North Van Etten. Address: Van Etten Union Free Church , Langford Creek Road and Brink Road, Van Etten, Cemung County, New York. Spring interment will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1 pm. Allen-Manzer Funeral Home is attending. Because of his love for country and proud to have served, donations may be made to The s Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. (1-877-832-6997)
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019