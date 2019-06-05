|
|
Camilla Sabine Schade
- - Camilla Sabine Schade (May 2, 1952-May 24, 2019) has left the room, strafed by a brutal cancer (MMMT). Gone but hardly forgotten, as she touched and transformed countless lives. She was born and raised on Cape Ann in Beverly, Essex, and Hamilton MA, with brothers Bill and Alan, sister Carolyn, mother Mary and father Addison. Camilla's theater career began in high school, but her play acting originated in the woods of her childhood home in Essex. After high school came a stint at Montserrat College of Art, a solo hitchhiking trip through Europe, a banking job, and enrollment at the University of Delaware for 3 years.
In 1978, Camilla moved to Lancaster PA to work with the Independent Eye, an experimental theater company run by Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller. In 1990, she and Terri Mastrobuono started Co-Motion, a theater company that had an amazing nine-year run. Camilla wrote, directed and performed, as well as co-managed the business. She was an adjunct professor at Franklin & Marshall College and privately taught theater to children and adults. She was on stage at the Fulton Opera House many times, perhaps most memorably as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. And never has there been a better drunken cowboy than Camilla in Parallel Lives. In her play Emily Sticksenstones about loss and hope, she channeled her inner child.
In 2004, Camilla moved to New York State and began a new life in Cayutaville. She soon began working with the Hangar Theatre's Project 4 in nearby Ithaca which puts artists in 4th grade classrooms to create plays with students and teachers. Camilla's enthusiasm was infectious and she delighted in introducing stagecraft to her young charges, especially the shy ones. Other theater teaching work included Ithaca Youth Bureau, Hangar Theatre summer camps, after school workshops, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and 171 Cedar Arts in Corning NY. Her favorite teaching work was writing and performing plays with adults with disabilities for Pathways, Inc. in Corning.
In 2010, Camilla, with Kira Lallas, wrote, produced and performed her one-woman group therapy comedy piece about depression, Performing Therapy. In it, she touched on the loss of her theater company, her upheaval moving to a new area, her father's death, and caring for her mother with Alzheimer's disease—a stunning show that highlighted all of Camilla's theatrical talents. No one could do more with a balloon.
Camilla worked with the Ithaca theater community onstage at the Hangar Theatre, Kitchen Theatre, Cinemapolis, Cherry Arts and Homecoming Players. She performed in many short plays, staged readings, radio voiceovers, and public events. She did narration for Music's Recreation and the Grass Roots Orchestra. She charmed audiences with her character Mabel McClafferty at the Cancer Resource Center's annual fundraiser, One Funny Ithaca. She even played Einstein at Cornell University.
Camilla's artistry and creativity did not end at the stage door. She was a prolific craftsperson, making quilts, wall hangings, drawings and, of course, multicolored scrubbies. She loved tending her gardens and upgrading her beloved "shackteau" in Cayutaville.
Camilla's warmth and sincere interest in others' lives made human interactions possible that were not ordinary. She would routinely light up a room with her smile and energy. We were all better people if Camilla was nearby.
Camilla leaves behind her extremely lucky husband, Bruce Fearon, her close and most loyal younger sister Carolyn Cadigan (husband Rufus) in Rockford, Illinois, her brother Bill in Seattle WA, her brother Alan in Lancaster PA, her stepson Gabe in Colorado, her stepson Cody in Ithaca, and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Camilla's large community of close friends in Lancaster, Ithaca, and beyond will keep her memory alive with laughter and shared stories.
The family would like to thank Dr. TImothy Bael, his staff, the wonderful nurses/angels at Cayuga Medical Center Oncology and CareFirst Hospice, as well as the volunteers at the Cancer Resource Center.
Camilla's parting gift is her monologue about the last year of her life, entitled Bones. It can be viewed online at actingoutnewyork.com/bones.
A celebration of Camilla's life is tentatively planned for August 26th at the Hangar Theatre. Please honor her life with a belly laugh and a creative thought.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 5, 2019