Carl A. O'Shensky
Enfield - Carl A. O'Shensky of Enfield, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. He was born on November 4th, 1926 in Buffalo, NY. He worked for General Motors in Tonawanda, NY for 52 years before his retirement and moving to Enfield with his darling Ann in 1999. Carl enjoyed feeding and watching his wild birds and squirrels as he truly loved all of God's creatures, but not as much as he loved his family. Carl is survived by his beloved daughters, Gail Maracle and Patricia (Charles) Gerace. Grandsons Christopher (Tiffani) Gerace, James (Katie) Gerace, Jacob Maracle, Aaron (Ashely) Maracle and Craig Gerace. Great-grandchildren, Jordan, Gabrielle, Annabelle, Michael, Brian, Nicholas and Ariana. His sister, Terry (Al) Galley, and many extended family members and loved ones. Carl was preceded in death by his wife Ann and grandson Andrew Gerace. He was also thankful for the care his niece Rachel Jacobsen gave to him over the last few years as well as watching his soap operas with neighbor and friend Howard Pidduck. Carl truly was a hero, role model and the rock of his family. He will be missed tremendously. The family will receive friends at the Herson-Wagner Funeral Home 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N,Y, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00PM. till 2:00PM. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery immediately following the visitation. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com.
