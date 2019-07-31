Services
Carl D. Huddle Sr.

Carl D. Huddle, Sr.

Van Etten - Carl D. Huddle, Sr., 87 of Van Etten, died peacefully at home on July 23rd. He was born in Cortland, NY in 1931. He is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Carl Huddle, Jr. and David A. Huddle, step-sons Todd, Bob and Jim Bergmark, granddaughters Emily and Christie Huddle, step-grandchildren Josh, Jesse, Roy, Dillon, Hunter and Travis Bergmark. Carl was a sixty-nine year member, Gold Card recipient of Bricklayers Local #17, Ithaca, NY (B,M,CMP), veteran of the US Army (10th Mountain Division), American Legion and VFW member. He was a unique individual who touched the lives of many. Memorial donations may be sent to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 31, 2019
