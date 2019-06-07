|
Carl E. Hoaglin, Jr
Newark Valley - Carl E. Hoaglin Jr., 42 of Newark Valley, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 as the result of an accident. Carl is survived by his loving wife Wendy and their twin children, Cailyn and Jack; his father Carl, Sr. and wife Ruth; his mother, Carol, sister, Carolyn; Wendy's parents Carol and Lloyd Signs and extended family members including Ruth's children: Albert, Kelly, Kerry and Kirsten.
Carl's career at Cornell University as an auto detailer began in May 2007. Over the last twelve years his dedication and professionalism along with his ability to form meaningful relationships led to his advancement as the Assistant Director of the East Campus Service Center.
Carl had many hobbies. His favorite was diagnosing and repairing automotive and mechanical problems. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him including his work family. He will remain forever in our hearts.
His Family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St Newark Valley on Monday, June 10th from 2-5 pm.
For those who wish to honor Carl's memory, a fund for his children has been established. Contributions may be sent to Wendy Hoaglin, c/o Tioga State Bank, 510 Hooper Rd., Endwell, NY 13760. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 7, 2019