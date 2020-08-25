Carl E. Mosher



Carl E. Mosher passed peacefully from this life on August 21, 2020. Husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, farmer, avid square dancer and friend are a few of the terms that can only begin to describe Carl and his life. Carl started the adventure of this life on June 27, 1930 in Ithaca, NY on a farm which is now part of the Ithaca airport. In 1946 the family moved to a dairy farm in Danby, NY where they remain today. By example, Carl taught his children how to work hard, be independent and think outside the box, and most of all how to approach work and life with humor and love. From putting in hay and oats, to milking cows and cleaning barn, tough jobs were turned into games to help them go faster, and during summer, often ended up with water fights in the milk house. All were always welcome, and often became part of the extended family including Sue B (and Michael King. He taught the valuable lesson that love is demonstrated by actions, as well as words.



Carl was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Bertha Mosher, sister Marilyn Cresswell, brother Roger Mosher and son-in-law Jim Linton. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara, daughters Linda (Jim) Sczepanski, Mary Linton, Cindy (Lynn) Westmiller, Susan Cobb, son Jonathon (Donna) Mosher; grandchildren Shannon (Tom) Sessler, Chad (Stephanie) Westmiller; Justin (Jessica) Sczepanski, Connie Sczepanski and Gene (Jessika) Sczepanski; Ryan and Brendan Cobb, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Saracino; and great-grandchildren Leah, Emma, Ethan, Grace, Becky, Owen, Sophia, Chloe, Evelyn, and Riley; sister Shirley Ayers, and niece Cindy (Wade) Whittaker, along with multiple additional nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Carl's life will be held beginning at 11 am on September 19, 2020 at the family home, 190 West Miller Road in Ithaca, NY. The family would like to extend special thanks to Connie Sczepanski for all her help with caring for Carl and to Hospicare of Ithaca for their invaluable help and support.









