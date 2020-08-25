1/1
Carl E. Mosher
1930 - 2020
Carl E. Mosher

Carl E. Mosher passed peacefully from this life on August 21, 2020. Husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, farmer, avid square dancer and friend are a few of the terms that can only begin to describe Carl and his life. Carl started the adventure of this life on June 27, 1930 in Ithaca, NY on a farm which is now part of the Ithaca airport. In 1946 the family moved to a dairy farm in Danby, NY where they remain today. By example, Carl taught his children how to work hard, be independent and think outside the box, and most of all how to approach work and life with humor and love. From putting in hay and oats, to milking cows and cleaning barn, tough jobs were turned into games to help them go faster, and during summer, often ended up with water fights in the milk house. All were always welcome, and often became part of the extended family including Sue B (and Michael King. He taught the valuable lesson that love is demonstrated by actions, as well as words.

Carl was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Bertha Mosher, sister Marilyn Cresswell, brother Roger Mosher and son-in-law Jim Linton. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara, daughters Linda (Jim) Sczepanski, Mary Linton, Cindy (Lynn) Westmiller, Susan Cobb, son Jonathon (Donna) Mosher; grandchildren Shannon (Tom) Sessler, Chad (Stephanie) Westmiller; Justin (Jessica) Sczepanski, Connie Sczepanski and Gene (Jessika) Sczepanski; Ryan and Brendan Cobb, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Saracino; and great-grandchildren Leah, Emma, Ethan, Grace, Becky, Owen, Sophia, Chloe, Evelyn, and Riley; sister Shirley Ayers, and niece Cindy (Wade) Whittaker, along with multiple additional nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held beginning at 11 am on September 19, 2020 at the family home, 190 West Miller Road in Ithaca, NY. The family would like to extend special thanks to Connie Sczepanski for all her help with caring for Carl and to Hospicare of Ithaca for their invaluable help and support.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
the family home
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 25, 2020
Awesome man, always made me smile by the stories told....will miss seeing him around Danby....RIP brother
dave swartout
Friend
August 25, 2020
This picture is Carl all the way! Just look at that mischievous smile and twinkle in his eyes. I loved him. A nicer, kinder, sweeter man I have never met. I am going to miss him so much. Garry and I enjoyed being Carl's friend. Love to you all,
Gay Huddle
Friend
August 25, 2020
You will be greatly missed Carl. We all had great times dancing and the great Dance weekends. Oh the fun we had. We all know you are dancing and and smiling down on us.
Carol & Warren Babcock
Friend
August 24, 2020
We first met Carl and his wife Barb in 1969 when we joined the Squaranaders square dance club. We danced with them for many years. Their daughter Mary and I became fast friends and remained so even after we moved to Texas. You could not find a nicer or more fun loving person than Carl. He will be sorely missed by many. Ron and Mary Wesche
Ron and Mary Wesche
Friend
August 24, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Carl's passing. We met Carl many years ago at the home of Bill and Sylvia Hiney. Carl was a good man and we shared some good times.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Rest in peace, Carl.
Wayne and Lorraine Pruitt
Friend
August 24, 2020
Carl was my neighbor, my employer, and my friend. He and his dad Charlie ran a dairy farm in Danby and were our neighbors. The hay mough in their barn was like being our own back yard. As a teenager I worked three summers for him and to this day it's been my best employment experience. He had longevity, humor, honesty and good reputation which in my mind made him one of the most well respected men in Danby.
Barb, Linda, Mary, Cindy, Sue, and John; our thoughts and condolences are with you.

Steve & Linda Hovanec.
Stephen Hovanec
Friend
