|
|
Carol Davelin Speno Trader
Long Beach, CA - Carol Davelin Speno Trader passed away peacefully on Sunday 6/23/2019, after a sudden illness. She grew up in Ithaca, New York, the youngest of 5 children, of Dr. Leo Hehir Speno and Isabelle Speno. She attended Eden Hall boarding school in Philadelphia, PA and later graduated from the University of Georgia. She relocated to Southern California where she initially worked as a secretary and office assistant. She was a free spirit who loved animals, music, and her godchildren. She was also a long-time supporter of St. Vitas, one of the first doom metal bands in the United States. In addition to those leisure pursuits, she was avid fan of numerous sports. She especially enjoyed her annual attendance at the Indianapolis 500, and was a long-time season ticket holder of the L.A. Galaxy. She spent her last years in the Long Beach Care Center located in Long Beach, California where Carol loved helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest brothers Frank (Shirley) and Anthony (Sandy) Speno, and older sister Ann Speno Landwehr. She is survived by her sister, Miriam "Mimi" Speno Brown, 2 sisters-in-law Shirley Speno and Sandra Speno, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her long-time companion, Mark Adams, and his sister Rose. There will be a private memorial in her honor at a later date. First and foremost, we wish to thank the Los Angeles County Crisis Evaluation Team (Andrea et al), UCLA Healthcare, and everyone at Didi Hirsch. We also wish to thank Gabrielle Taylor, Miss Louie and the entire staff at Bell Flower Retirement Center, as well as the entire staff at the Long Beach Care Center for their care and support of Carol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Didi Hirsch, Long Beach Humane Society, the Bell Flower Retirement Center, Long Beach Care Center, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 22, 2019