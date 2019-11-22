|
Carol Frances (Wood) Kannus
Cortlandville - Carol Frances (Wood) Kannus of Gracie Rd, Cortlandville, passed away November 18, 2019, after an extended illness. She died peacefully, with her sons holding her hands, and her daughter stroking her hair.
She was born July 7, 1941, in Stamford, CT, to Orris and Marion (Johnson) Wood. Her family moved to their farm on Gracie Road in the early 1940s, and she remained in the area all her life. Among her greatest joys during her youth was her horse, Corky, with whom she won many ribbons in barrel-racing competitions.
Carol graduated from Dryden Schools in 1958. She was a hard worker and dedicated 31-year employee of Cornell University's Psychology Department, beginning as secretary and working up to administrative manager of the department, retiring in 1997.
On January 28, 1959, Carol married her true love, Don Kannus. She was a devoted mother to their three children, supporting them in all their activities, whether coaching their baseball teams, cheering from the sidelines of games and parades, or enjoying family camping trips.
Carol loved nature, and she passed that to her children. She loved birdwatching. She'd bring her bird book when traveling and excitedly mark the different birds she saw. She enjoyed simple pleasures, including cross-country skiing, hiking, and making homemade maple syrup from their trees and jam from wild berries she picked in her woods.
Carol was a talented athlete, including being an excellent bowler and a low-handicap golfer. She and Don were longtime members of Stonehedges Golf Club, where they had many friends. They enjoyed traveling South for winter, extending their golf season. It was during these trips that Carol had two holes-in-one! She was also Stonehedges' Women's Club Champion multiple times.
Being a lover of the outdoors, it's no surprise that Colorado was a favorite of Carol's. She and Don traveled West three times, relishing their time there. During her final years, memories of Colorado were some of her most enduring. She loved recounting their ride on the Durango-to-Silverton train, encouraging everyone to take it, "if you're out that way."
Her beloved Donnie predeceased her days after celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary. She missed him every day since, and is surely enjoying being on the dance floor with him again. Her parents also predeceased her.
Surviving and mourning Carol are her loving children: Cynthia (Christopher) Batterman, of Andover, MA; David (Leslie) Kannus, of Homer; and Daniel (Rebecca) Kannus, of Ithaca; her grandchildren: Laura Batterman, of Lawrence, MA; Evan (Jacquelyn) Batterman, of Nashua, NH; David Batterman, of Andover, MA; Caleb (Allison) Kannus, of Freeville; Ainsley (Shay) Jensen, of Minneapolis; Darren Kannus, of Cortlandville; Rachel Kannus, of Ithaca; and her great-granddaughter, Ida Kannus. (Becoming a great-grandmother thrilled Carol; one of her favorite things to say during her final years was, "If it weren't for me, there'd be no Ida!") A brother, Kenneth Wood, of Cortlandville; sister-in-law, Kay Wood, of Homer; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service for the family will take place in McLean Rural Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to come for food, drinks, and to celebrate Carol's life on Sat., Nov. 30, 2-6 PM, at Stonehedges Golf Club, 549 Stevens Rd, Groton. Sharing of memories is encouraged and will begin at 3 pm.
Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to Cortland SPCA, 879 McLean Rd, Cortland, NY 13045, http://cortlandspca.org; or , 441 Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204, https://alz.org/centralnewyork.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019