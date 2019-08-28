|
Carol Gilson Rosen
Ithaca - Carol Gilson Rosen, daughter of Samuel and Jeanette Gilson, was born in Los Angeles on June 20, 1940 and died August 19, 2019 of complications from a heart attack. She studied mathematics at Reed College and Columbia University, pursued graduate work in Italian and Romance Philology at the University of California at Berkeley, and received a Ph.D. degree in Linguistics from Harvard University in 1981.
She taught at Cornell University from 1978 until her retirement in 2010, supervising the Italian language instruction and teaching courses in the history of the Romance languages and in theoretical linguistics (syntax). She wrote articles about the syntactic structure of various languages, but her main focus was on Italian. In 2015-16 she served as vice-president of the Società di linguistica italiana, the first American to be so honored. Among her many publications is The Romance Languages: A Historical Introduction, co-authored with Ti Alkire (Cambridge University Press, 2010).
Carol was politically active, with a particular interest in non-human animals and the environment. She succeeded Carl Sagan as faculty advisor to the Cornell Students for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (once getting up in the middle of the night to post bail for a student activist) and was herself arrested while trying to save Redbud Woods from being turned into a Cornell parking lot.
Her colleagues and former students noted her devotion to her students, her generosity, her brilliance, her ability to render complicated concepts clear, and her sharp (but rarely unkind) wit.
Carol met her future husband, David Rosen, at Reed College in 1956, and they were married in 1960. She is survived also by her beloved cat Figaro, her brother and sister-in-law, David Gilson and Marcia Settel, in California, and two nieces, Sarah Gilson and Amelia Ross-Gilson.
A celebration of Carol's life will be scheduled at a later date. She would have been pleased if in lieu of flowers, gifts in her name were made to the Ithaca SPCA or the American Civil Liberties Union.
