Carol L. Close
1967 - 2020
Carol L. Close

Trumansburg - Carol L. Close of Trumansburg passed away at Upstate Medical Center on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 52. Carol was born June 19, 1967, a daughter to Parke and Lorna (Erickson) Close. Carol is survived by her son, Trevor Close; mother, Lorna Close; siblings, Effie Lueder, Eric Close, and Chris Close; special friend Sharon (Charles) Neiss; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Parke. Services will be private at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carols' name can be directed to the MS Society. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




Published in Ithaca Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
