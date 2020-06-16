Carol L. Close
Trumansburg - Carol L. Close of Trumansburg passed away at Upstate Medical Center on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 52. Carol was born June 19, 1967, a daughter to Parke and Lorna (Erickson) Close. Carol is survived by her son, Trevor Close; mother, Lorna Close; siblings, Effie Lueder, Eric Close, and Chris Close; special friend Sharon (Charles) Neiss; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Parke. Services will be private at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carols' name can be directed to the MS Society. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.