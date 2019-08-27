|
Carol Ruth Kredell
Trumansburg - Carol Ruth Kredell-Carman, age 94, longtime resident of Trumansburg, passed away at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, NY on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Ruth was born in Paterson, NJ on October 20, 1924, a daughter of the late Robert B. and Stella (Heffelfinger) Kredell. Ruth lived most of her early life in Clifton, NJ until her first job landed her in York, PA where she was an extension home economist for Penn State University. She acquired an MS in Related Art from the University of Wisconsin, and an MS in Art Education from Syracuse University. An Assistant Professorship of Interior Design at Cornell University brought Ruth to Ithaca. She spent the last 20 years of her teaching career at Dewitt Middle School in Ithaca. Ruth was an avid HAM radio operator and a tireless volunteer for the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, herself a talented artist. Additionally, Ruth was a volunteer for the American Red Cross disaster services. Her delightful personality and sense of humor were greatly appreciated by her family and friends. Ruth is survived and was beloved by her nieces, Linda Richardson and Susan Craig, and by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, William Carman in 1988; and by her brother, Donald Kredell. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street in Trumansburg, officiated by Rev. Dennis Christiansen. Prayers of committal will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sinking Springs, PA on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Ruth's memory to World Vision www.worldvision.org .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 27, 2019