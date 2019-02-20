|
|
Carol Scheer Nickerson
- - Carol Ann Scheer Nickerson passed away February 14, 2019, at the age of 68. She died from a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor only seven months after diagnosis.
Carol was born August 11, 1950, in Anamosa, Iowa, along with her twin sister, Linda Jean Scheer Levy. In 1953 the twins, their older brother Chris, and their parents, Chris senior and Enid Scheer, moved to Cedar Rapids. Chris and Enid resided in this home on Houston Street for over 50 years.
After attending Washington and Kennedy High Schools, Carol attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, on a National Merit Scholarship. She graduated from Elmira College with a BS in Elementary Education and earned a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She earned Preprimary Montessori Credentials from the American Montessori Society. In Ithaca she met and married the love of her life, Robert Nickerson, in 1971. They built a small cabin in the hills of New York which, though expanded several times, still remains. The family continues to live and love in this beautiful setting after all these years. Carol and Bob had a son, Daniel, and a daughter, Sarah. Carol worked as a kindergarten and first grade teacher for 11 years. She then was able to expand her life and took educational adventures, traveling to Puebla, Mexico, to study Spanish. She then went on to teach English as a Second Language (ESL) through BOCES in Ithaca for 17 years. Of course, she was excellent at this and added many new friends from around the world to her circle. Carol and Bob became interested in Argentine tango, and were members of the The Ithaca Tangueros. Their love for each other was expressed through this beautiful form of dance. Though Carol was ill and undergoing chemotherapy, they danced a beautiful tango at their son's wedding in August of last year, to the tears and cheers of their loved ones. Carol was deeply involved with the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, where she blossomed as a leader of summer services for many years. Carol's volunteer activities included volunteering at Hospicare & Palliative Care Services of Ithaca, participating in Women Swimmin', supporting Paramedics for Children (Honduras) for 20 years, and being a member of various church committees.
Carol was truly a beautiful soul and a beautiful woman. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Bob, son Daniel (Jenna), daughter Sarah, granddaughters Sophia and Lilianna, grandson Leo, brother Chris (Karen), sister Linda (Bobby), cousins Elaine, Eugene, and Susan, nieces Trina and Rachel, nephews Robbie and Jonathan, as well as a host of steadfast family friends, including the Houston Street gang and the Fulton group. Her life was an example of working hard to create for yourself a world that is as much as possible what you want it to be. Her glowing spirit will forever light up our lives. We will never forget you, Carol.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held later this Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Unitarian Society of Ithaca or Hospicare and Palliative Services of Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 20, 2019