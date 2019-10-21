|
|
Carol T. Rogers
Clemson, SC - Carol Jeanne Turk Rogers, 76, passed away quietly in her sleep on Friday, October 18, 2019. Carol was the daughter of Dewey D. Turk and Laura (Carpenter) Turk. Carol was born and grew up in the village of Dryden, NY. She attended and graduated from Dryden Central School. After graduation, she took a job in the typing pool at the New York State Electric and Gas Corp. Her speed and accuracy quickly got her promoted to private secretary for the CEO of the Corp. Carol remained in this position for the rest of her career at NYS Electric and Gas Corp.
While at the Electric and Gas Corp, Carol met a lineman, Donald Rogers. Don was a retired career Army soldier. They married in September, 1976. A few years later, they retired and moved to Brandon, FL. Using Brandon as a home, they traveled extensively in the US and Hawaii.
Following the death of Donald Rogers in 2005, Carol moved to Clemson, SC. She was under the care of her brother Donald Turk.
Carol is survived by her brother, Donald; nieces, Linda Mayes, and Susan Clark; nephew, Jerry Turk; sister-in-law Charlotte Turk; and many cousins. Her surviving stepchildren include: William Rogers, Steven (Penny) Rogers, Karen Hamilton and Johanna (Richard) Knapp; eight step-grandchildren; and eight step-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, October 25 at the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY 13053. Interment will follow in the Willow Glen Cemetery in Dryden.
Carol Rogers and Don Turk wish to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Clemson Downs for the competent, caring, and compassionate care Carol received during her stay there.
The Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY and Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, SC are handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019