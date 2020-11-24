1/1
Carolyn (MacDowell) Bame
Carolyn Bame (MacDowell)

Carolyn MacDowell Bame passed away on September 19th at 73 at her long-term home in Quinlan, Texas. She was born in Ithaca, went to St. John's and Belle Sherman Elementary Schools, and graduated from Ithaca High School in 1965. She worked in Ithaca at Stone Travel Agency and then worked in various places in Florida and Texas. Friendly and loyal, she stayed in touch with co-workers and Ithaca friends, some that she had known from childhood.

Although she experienced a great deal of physical and emotional hardships, she remained an upbeat and cheerful person who laughed a lot and looked for the upside of things.

Texas was her true home, where she made some wonderful and steadfast friends. She loved the house she and her husband designed and built themselves in Quinlan and enjoyed their several pairs of red setter dogs. Her presence will be sorely missed.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joyce and Richard MacDowell of Ithaca and Odessa, her husband Richard Bame, and her brother Peter MacDowell. She is survived by her siblings, Richard MacDowell and Thomas MacDowell of Ithaca and Margaret MacDowell of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
