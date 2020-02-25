Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Carolyn Welch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Welch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Welch Obituary
Carolyn J. Welch

Ithaca - Carolyn J. Welch, 81 of Gussie Street, Ithaca died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Christian and Edith Young and widow of Gordon Welch (1996) Carolyn was a Graduate of Spencer High School and was employed at Borg-Warner Morse Tec. for 36 years.

Survivors include Children: Linda McMullen, Timothy (Kristi) McMullen and Edward McMullen, Grandchildren:

Katie Hollenbeck, Kassandra Volpentesta, Ryan Coyne, Mary (Marcus) Coyne and Sean Coyne, Great-grandson:

David Teitelbaum, Sisters: Bessie Severance, Anna Quick Grace (Michael) Robuck, and several nieces, nephews and cousins Friends may call Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at Bangs Funeral Home A service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Dale Ford officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the S.P.C.A. of Tompkins County.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -