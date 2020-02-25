|
Carolyn J. Welch
Ithaca - Carolyn J. Welch, 81 of Gussie Street, Ithaca died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Christian and Edith Young and widow of Gordon Welch (1996) Carolyn was a Graduate of Spencer High School and was employed at Borg-Warner Morse Tec. for 36 years.
Survivors include Children: Linda McMullen, Timothy (Kristi) McMullen and Edward McMullen, Grandchildren:
Katie Hollenbeck, Kassandra Volpentesta, Ryan Coyne, Mary (Marcus) Coyne and Sean Coyne, Great-grandson:
David Teitelbaum, Sisters: Bessie Severance, Anna Quick Grace (Michael) Robuck, and several nieces, nephews and cousins Friends may call Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at Bangs Funeral Home A service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Dale Ford officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the S.P.C.A. of Tompkins County.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020