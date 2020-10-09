1/1
Carolyn Marie Botting O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Marie Botting O'Brien

Jacksonville, FL - Carolyn Marie Botting O'Brien, 77, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Groton died October 5, 2020 in Jacksonville after a short illness.

She was born August 14, 1943. Growing up in Marathon, she graduated from Marathon Central School.

Carolyn worked at Cornell University for 25 years until her retirement. She served on the Village of Groton Planning Board for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David F. O'Brien of Jacksonville; her son, David O'Brien and his fiancee, Denise Hutchinson of Groton and her grandson, Jake O'Brien.

Carolyn was pre-deceased by a son, Terry E. O'Brien in 2018.

There are no services planned at this time.

Cards or letters may be sent to Mr. O'Brien c/o 130 Sincerbeaux Road, Groton, NY 13073




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved