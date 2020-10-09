Carolyn Marie Botting O'Brien



Jacksonville, FL - Carolyn Marie Botting O'Brien, 77, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Groton died October 5, 2020 in Jacksonville after a short illness.



She was born August 14, 1943. Growing up in Marathon, she graduated from Marathon Central School.



Carolyn worked at Cornell University for 25 years until her retirement. She served on the Village of Groton Planning Board for many years.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David F. O'Brien of Jacksonville; her son, David O'Brien and his fiancee, Denise Hutchinson of Groton and her grandson, Jake O'Brien.



Carolyn was pre-deceased by a son, Terry E. O'Brien in 2018.



There are no services planned at this time.



Cards or letters may be sent to Mr. O'Brien c/o 130 Sincerbeaux Road, Groton, NY 13073









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store