|
|
Carolyn O. Baker
- - In loving memory of Carolyn O. Baker, passed unexpectedly July 8th in Hospicare - Ithaca, NY age 76. Carolyn was a humanitarian, lover of animals, and protector of people. She was previously deceased by her husband, Henry "Hank" R. Baker and son, Jason Baker. She is survived by her son Aaron Baker, his wife Melissa Hoffman and her three grandchildren; Savana, Asyra, and Sareanda Baker. Sister Barbara Ferguson of Locke, NY and brother George "Bud" Ostrander of Farmington, NY. Also survived by Cousins Richard Lajza of Adamsville, TN; Jeannette Genung of Ithaca, NY; Fred and Hubert Letteer of Odessa, NY; Renee Campbell of Hollywood, FL; and Donna Tilden of Montour Falls, NY; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held August 4th, from 2-5pm at the Foundation Of Light - located at 391 Turkey Hill Road, Ithaca, NY. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to the SPCA of Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 1, 2019