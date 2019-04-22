Carolyn S. Romani



Ithaca - Carolyn S. Romani, 78, of Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Francis and Olga Stanton Letizia. She was predeceased by her brother Michael (Mary Ann) Letizia (Elmira, NY).



Carolyn was retired from the Ithaca City School District where she had worked as a teaching assistant with special education students for over 20 years. She had previously worked as a dental assistant and an administrative assistant. An active member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Carolyn had taught religious education and also coordinated wedding rehearsals at the church. She also taught religious education at St. Catherine of Siena Church. She had been an advocate for schools and a PTA member at both the elementary and middle school levels.



Carolyn is survived by her husband of 57 years, Peter Romani; her son, William Romani; daughter, Maria (Robert) Seville and her grandchildren, Dylan, Lily and Bryce Seville. She is also survived by her brother, Francis (Teri) Letizia (Fort Wayne, IN); her sister, Linda (Aaron) Knox (Fort Worth, TX); nephews, Joseph, Charles and Christopher Letizia, Dominic Letizia and Anthony Knox; nieces, Gina Letizia and Heather James and several great nieces and nephews. She was a loving friend and avid baker for all who she knew.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church. Entombment will follow at the Queen of Peace Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Food Pantry or Immaculate Conception Church by sending a check to 113 N. Geneva Street, Ithaca, NY. Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary