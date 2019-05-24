Services
Shurtleff Funeral Home
103 Lincoln Avenue
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3577
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shurtleff Funeral Home
103 Lincoln Avenue
Groton, NY 13073
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Shurtleff Funeral Home
103 Lincoln Avenue
Groton, NY 13073
View Map
Carrie Lynn Endres Obituary
Carrie Lynn Endres

Dryden - Carrie Lynn Endres, 39, of Dryden, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2019.

Carrie was born Dec. 4, 1979 in Auburn, a daughter of Bette (Beebee) Caza of Cortland, and the late Donald G. Endres. She was a 1999 graduate of Groton Central School and had received a CNA certification from TST BOCES.

In addition to her mother, Carrie is survived by her children, Addison Endres and Austin Sovocool, sisters, Nakeia and Kristie Endres, brother, Donald Endres, stepfather, Kevin Caza and his family, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. Friends may call at the funeral home, from Noon to 2 pm on Saturday, prior to the service. Private interment will be in Baker Cemetery, Moravia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dryden Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, or to the Locke Fire Dept.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 24, 2019
