Carter Thomas
Carter Danforth Thomas


1975 - 2019
Carter Danforth Thomas Obituary
Carter Danforth Thomas

Ithaca - Carter Danforth Thomas, of Ithaca, September 8, 2019.

Carter was the son of Nancy (Danforth) Schraver; stepson of David M. Schraver; son of the late Jimmy L. Thomas; brother of J. Nelson Thomas; stepbrother of Beth (Michael) Thurz, Jeff (Melanie) Schraver; uncle to Andrew and Anna Thomas, Luke and Jack Thurz, Sam, Addie and Violet Schraver; nephew of Jennifer (Willis) Wake, Mary (Rick) Kotter, Martha Thomas; and cousin and friend to many.

Carter was a friend to many, so in his memory be a friend to others.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. in Ithaca, NY and will be private.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
