Catharina Jameson
Catharina Jameson died on October 7, 2019. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 27, 1942, she was the daughter of Curt Selander, a sea captain, and Skulda Selander, a theater manager. She grew up in Stockholm, where she attended Palmgrenska Samskolan. She spent her childhood summers staying with her father's extended family in Falsterbo, at the southern tip of Sweden. After graduating high school in 1958, Catharina moved to Milan, Italy, where she attended a school for languages and learned to speak fluent Italian. She returned to Stockholm in 1960 and worked as an interpreter for the Italian Institute of Foreign Trade. In order to perfect her English, she moved to Cambridge, England, in 1962.
Catharina married Antony Jameson in March 1964. They moved to London and she took a job translating for the Financial Times, while Antony worked as an economist for the Trades Union Congress. The couple relocated to Leamington Spa in Warwickshire in 1965, when Antony was hired by Hawker Siddeley aircraft. Their daughter, Antonia, was born there in 1965.
The family left England in 1966 when Antony started to work at Grumman Aerospace. They settled in Northport and eventually Lloyd Harbor, on Long Island. Their son, Ashley, was born in 1970. Once her children reached school age, Catharina volunteered almost full-time for Planned Parenthood. She held fundraisers, visited high-school classrooms to talk about contraceptives, and served as an escort for women walking past protesters into abortion clinics. She believed that women have an absolute right to control their own bodies and that every child should be born wanted.
In 1980, Catharina and her family moved to Princeton, New Jersey, when her husband took a job at Princeton University. She was a warm presence in the lives of her husband's graduate students, several of whom thought of her as a second mother. After the couple divorced in 1983, Catharina stayed in Princeton and began a new phase of her life. She had a small catering business, worked as a paralegal for a decade, and eventually managed a small advertising firm.
Catharina spent the last 19 years of her life in Ithaca. She worked in Alumni Affairs at Cornell University for 4 years and then as salesperson at 15 Steps for several years after that. She enjoyed both of those jobs, but more than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Catharina is survived by her two children and their spouses: Antonia Jameson Jordan and Phillip Jordan of Ithaca, New York; and Ashley Jameson and Anneliese Black Jameson of Oakland, California; as well as her four grandchildren, Thomas Jordan, Alexander Jordan, Alexandra Jameson, and Annika Jameson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 2 pm at Ithaca Friends Meeting. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood or Ocean Conservancy.
