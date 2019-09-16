|
Catherine E. Lathwell
Kendal - Catherine E. Lathwell of Kendal at Ithaca passed away August 19, 2019, following a period of declining health. She was 94. She was born in Flint Michigan June 22, 1925, to the late Lilburn H. and Jenny M. Earl. She attended Flint schools graduating from Flint High School in 1943. She attended Michigan State University graduating in 1947 along with her future husband and his sister. She married Douglas J. Lathwell, whom she met on a blind date, on July 3, 1948. She was predeceased by Douglas in 2003, her parents, and her brother Army Major George Earl. She is survived by her three sons, Daniel and wife Helen Griffiths of Willseyville, Timm and his wife Rhonda of Ithaca, and John of North Bethesda, Maryland and her grandchildren Jay, Angela Trumbower (Michael) and Julia.
Like many women of her generation, Catherine was a stay at home mother. She taught chemistry before her children were born, and computer programming later in life. She and Douglas travelled across the globe during sabbaticals and after his retirement. Her home was filled with mementos of their travels. She lived a rich and rewarding life with no regrets - she died "old and full of days."
Per her request, we will hold a memorial concert at Kendal of Ithaca on September 20th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra or a .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 16, 2019